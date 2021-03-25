Business Binh Duong holds trade promotion event to attract Thai investors Authorities in Binh Duong province, in collaboration with Becamex IDC - a leading developer of industrial, urban and transportation infrastructure in Vietnam - hold an online conference on March 25 to promote Thai investment in the southern province.

Business VIB eyes over 7.5 trillion VND in pre-tax profit in 2021 The Vietnam International Bank (VIB) targets posting a pre-tax profit of more than 7.5 trillion VND (324.18 million USD) in 2021, a year-on-year rise of 29 percent, the bank’s extraordinary shareholder’s meeting on March 24 heard.

Business Vietnam textile industry combats pandemic with PPE switch: Forbes A surge in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) from the manufacturing sector in Vietnam due to COVID-19 pandemic, along with the orders that flowed in from around the world helped to buoy the country’s important garment-making industry with many manufacturers rejigging their facilities to produce PPE, said an article on the forbes.com website.

Business Vietnam, ASEAN countries urged to adopt green manufacturing technologies: conference Vietnam and ASEAN countries need to adopt green manufacturing technologies to make sustainable new products and services, heard a recent international conference in southern Binh Duong province.