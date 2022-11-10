Culture - Sports Seoul exhibition highlights beauty of ASEAN’s traditional textiles Textiles and fabric items from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are being displayed at an exhibition held in Seoul from November 9-13, as part of the ASEAN Week 2022.

Culture - Sports Nearly 1,200 int'l athletes to compete in Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2022 Nearly 1,200 athletes are expected to join the 7th Halong Bay Heritage Marathon, which will officially kick-start in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh on November 13 after one year of hiatus.

Culture - Sports Hanoi, Hai Phong to co-host fifth Int’l Experimental Theatre Festival As many as 15 domestic and six foreign art troupes will participate in the fifth International Experimental Theatre Festival in Hanoi and Hai Phong City on November 15 - 26.