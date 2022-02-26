HCM City hopes for stronger cooperation with US in green, renewable energy development
Ho Chi Minh City hopes to strengthen cooperation with partners in climate change response, and in green and renewable energy development, Secretary of the city Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen told US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry during their meeting in the city on February 25.
Nen spoke highly of Kerry's contributions to the promotion of the Vietnam-US ties, especially in climate change mitigation, and thanked the US side for supporting Vietnam and HCM City in COVID-19 prevention and control. He highly valued assistance of the Fulbright University in the work.
Briefing the US official on the city’s environmental situation with impacts from climate change, saltwater intrusion as well as the city’s trend of using clean and green energy, Nen said he hopes more cooperation activities will be conducted between the city and the US side in developing green and renewable energy.
He highlighted that many areas across Vietnam and HCM City in particular have high and unexploited potential for green and renewable energy development.
He said that the city has been working hard to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change, and need support from the US side in the process, adding that he believes Kerry’s visit will help open up more chances for US firms to cooperate with HCM City partners in the field.
For his part, Kerry thanked HCM City for supporting the development of the Fulbright University.
He underlined that many US firms can assist HCM City and other localities of Vietnam in switching their power supply model to green and clean energy such as solar and wind power.
Taking note that Vietnam boasts high potential in developing green and renewable energy, Kerry expressed belief that Vietnam can become a leading country in the region in new energy development. The US hopes to support Vietnam and HCM City in the process, he stated.
The official added that the US and Vietnam will also work closely together during preparations for the 27th United Nations Climate Change conference./.