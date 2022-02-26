Environment Mekong Delta most vulnerable to flooding because of sea level rise An 80-cm rise in the sea level could leave 31.94 percent of the Mekong Delta permanently flooded, according to the 2020 version of the climate change scenario report recently released by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE).

Environment Vietnam-WEF partnership helps reduce plastic waste, develop circular economy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on February 23 had a working session with Joo-Ok Lee, Head of the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Regional Agenda – Asia Pacific, to discuss cooperation in coping with plastic waste and developing the circular economy.

Environment Northern region experiencing intensified cold wave A new cold spell caused temperatures to further decline in early morning and night in the northern region on February 24, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said.