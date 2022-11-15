HCM City hopes to promote education-training ties with Australia’s Northern Territory
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is interested in strengthening cooperation with Northern Territory in education and training, including the building of education facilities to Australian standards in Vietnam, Vice Chairman of the city People Committee Vo Van Hoan told Nicole Manison Deputy Chief Minister of the Australian state during their meeting in the city on November 15.
Hoan said that the city has high demand in high-quality human resources training, expressing his hope for the Australian locality’s sharing of training materials and curricula, exchange of teachers and assistance in forming faculties and subjects in vocational training establishments in the city, as well as cooperation in the field of vocational training.
He took the occasion to thank the Australian government for providing vaccines and medical equipment to the city for the COVID-19 fight.
The city leader held that the two sides are eying great cooperation potential, noting that three localities in the state have launched their trade offices in the city, creating an important foundation and favourable conditions for the city to promote trade relations with localities in the state.
For her part, Manison said that her visit aims to bolster trade ties between the two sides after a period of interruption due to COVID-19 impacts.
She said that Northern Territory has high potential and opportunities for cooperation with Vietnam, especially in areas of its strength such as education-training, tourism, and breeding.
Northern Territory always welcomes Vietnamese students, she said, adding that local recruiters also highly value the quality of Vietnamese students in Australia.
Highlighting a number of issues of interest and aspirations of both sides, Manison said that businesses of Northern Territory are keen on engaging in the construction and development of HCM City.
In the time to come, the state will open more trade and investment offices in the city, she said, proposing the resumption of a direct air route linking the capital of Northern Territory and HCM City to facilitate bilateral partnership./.