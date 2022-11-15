Politics PM Jacinda Ardern attends Vietnam-New Zealand Business Dialogue The Vietnam-New Zealand Business Dialogue was held in Hanoi on November 15, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attending.

Politics President hosts leader of World University Service of Germany President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 14 for Kambiz Ghawami, President of World University Service (WUS) of Germany, during which the State leader hailed the former's contributions to promoting educational cooperation between Vietnam and Germany in general and Hessen state in particular over the years.

Politics President’s Thailand visit to lift strategic partnership: Ambassador President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s upcoming official visit to Thailand strongly affirms Vietnam’s commitment to lift the strategic partnership between two countries to a new height, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh has said.