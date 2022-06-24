HCM City hospitals get software to manage organ procurement, transplant
Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City in coordination with Thong Nhat Hospital and the Children’s Hospital No.2 on June 23 launched the country’s first ever software for organ donation, management, allocation, and transplant.
Doctors at Cho Ray Hospital perform an organ transplant. (Photo courtesy of the hospital)HCM City (VNA) – Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City in coordination with Thong Nhat Hospital and the Children’s Hospital No.2 on June 23 launched the country’s first ever software for organ donation, management, allocation, and transplant.
The software was developed through the municipal Department of Science and Technology’s research project at the three hospitals, Dr Du Thi Ngoc Thu, head of Cho Ray’s unit for coordinating human organ transplants, said.
The system contains data on the waiting list to receive organs, donation and matching and transplantation, she told a press briefing.
Dr Nguyen Tri Thuc, director of Cho Ray Hospital, said organ donation and transplantation are complex processes requiring transparency and collaboration in donation, allocation and transplantation to ensure the right patient gets the right organ.
The use of information technology will ensure the best use of organs and transparency in the entire donation and transplantation process, he added.
According to the hospital, of the limited donation of organs in Vietnam, 94.1% comes from living people and 5.9% from deceased people./.