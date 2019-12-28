Business Vietnam, Bangladesh target 2 billion USD in two-way trade Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Cao Quoc Hung and Deputy Secretary of the Bangladeshi Ministry of Commerce Jafar Uddin discussed measures to lift two-way trade to 2 billion USD during the second meeting of the Joint Sub-Committee on Trade in Hanoi on December 27.

Business National financial policy advisory council convenes regular meeting Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a quarterly meeting of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council in Hanoi on December 27.

Business Vietnam’s CPI growth in 2019 hits three-year low Vietnam recorded a year-on-year increase of 2.79 percent in the consumer price index (CPI) in 2019, the lowest level in the past three years, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on December 27.

Business Investment in farm land needed: experts Vietnam was in urgent need of policies to develop a transparent and sustainable agricultural land market to attract more investment in the farming sector, according to the Vietnam Real Estate Association.