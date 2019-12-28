HCM CIty hosts Consumption Promotion Fair
The annual Consumption Promotion Fair 2019 kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on December 27.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Themed “Connections of Promotion Methods,” this year’s fair sees the participation of 230 enterprises showcasing their products at 430 booths.
On display are consumer goods, food and beverages, fashion, textiles, footwear, automobiles, electronics, telecommunications, home appliances, handicrafts, cosmetics, furniture, and real estate, with various promotions.
According to the organisers, the fair aims to stimulate demand for consumer goods in HCM City and neighbouring provinces during the New Year holiday.
Jointly held by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade and the Business Support and Development Centre, the fair also offers enterprises the opportunity to display new products and promote their brands.
The event will last until January 1./.
