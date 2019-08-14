Visitors at the exhibition (Source: VNA)

- Over 400 domestic and foreign exhibitors are introducing their products at the Fire Safety & Rescue Vietnam - Secutech Vietnam 2019, which opened at the Sai Gon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on August 14.According to the organising board, the number of participating enterprises and booths at this year’s event increased by 11 percent compared to 2018.On display at 530 booths are domestic and international advanced products and technologies in the field of security, fire prevention and rescue; equipment used in agencies, industrial zones, roads, banks, and smart houses and buildings.Major General Doan Viet Manh, Director of the Police Department of Fire Protection and Fighting and Rescue under the Ministry of Public Security this is an important event in the field of security, safety and fire-fighting, and it attracts more attention from the Ministry of Public Security, State management agencies and specialised units at home and abroad.It not only offers a good chance for manufacturers and businesses to share information and seek markets and partners, but also creates conditions for State management agencies in the field and domestic firms to access advanced and modern technologies and potential partners.The exhibition will last until August 16.-VNA