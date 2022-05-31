The “Tren Ben Duoi Thuyen” (On the Wharf - In the Boat) festival, the first of its kind, is taking place until June 4 and features about 180 booths promoting specialties and fruit grown in the Mekong Delta, such as longan, pomelo, and jackfruit.

In response to the “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” tourism programme, the municipal Department of Tourism and the District 8 People’s Committee have joined hands with tourism companies to introduce three new tours.

Fruit arrangements are being presented at the festival and traditional activities held, such as “to he” (toy figurines with rice dough), while traditional cakes are being sold./.

VNA