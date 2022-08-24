Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnam Fisheries International Exhibition (Vietfish) 2022 kicked off at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on August 24.



The event attracts nearly 200 exhibitors from 15 countries, showcasing aquatic products in 362 booths.



According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) - the event’s organiser, the exhibition offers a professional venue for managers, retailers, suppliers, producers, processors, and exporters of seafood to popularise their new products and technologies and seek cooperation opportunities for production and export.



With its increasingly larger scale, the event is expected to promote effective cooperation opportunities among businesses, and bring more values to all stakeholders in the seafood value chain.



According to Tran Dinh Luan, Director General of the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the rapid recovery of import markets after the COVID-19 pandemic along with fluctuations in the supply of white fish from Russia has paved the way for Vietnam's seafood industry to rebound in the first quarters of 2022.



Vietfish 2018, lasting through August 26, also features workshops discussing multi-dimensional view and useful information towards stabilising production and addressing challenges of sustainability in ecology and society, and measures to improve the value and competitiveness of Vietnamese seafood products in the international market./.