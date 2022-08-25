The exhibition offers a professional venue for retailers, suppliers, producers, processors, and exporters of seafood to popularise their new products and technologies and seek cooperation opportunities for production and export.

The event is expected to promote effective cooperation opportunities among businesses, and bring more values to all stakeholders in the seafood value chain.

The event, lasting through August 26, also features workshops discussing measures to improve the value and competitiveness of Vietnamese seafood products in the international market./.

VNA