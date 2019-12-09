HCM City hosts Peace Culture Day
The 2019 Ho Chi Minh City Peace Culture Day was held on December 8 with the message of “For a humane and peaceful society: Let’s join hands to prevent and push back violence and abuse.”
At the event (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The 2019 Ho Chi Minh City Peace Culture Day was held on December 8 with the message of “For a humane and peaceful society: Let’s join hands to prevent and push back violence and abuse.”
Representatives of a number of diplomatic agencies and international organisations in HCM City, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Vietnam and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNICEF) in Vietnam joined local students at the event.
In her remarks, Ton Nu Thi Ninh, President of the HCM City Peace and Development Foundation, said the event offers an opportunity for the participants to raise their common voice for a peaceful and humane society.
The event is expected to contribute to improving public awareness of the significance of building peace in the peaceful era, and promoting values of the culture of peace, she said.
The day featured many programmes and activities focusing on the causes and measures to address abuse and violence against women and children, school violence, and online violence and abuse. /.
