Culture - Sports Int’l cycling tourney wraps up in Lao Cai province An international cycling tournament linking Vietnam’s northern border province of Lao Cai with China’s Hong He concluded on December 8, with the participation more than 800 Vietnamese and Chinese cyclists.

Culture - Sports International Food Festival makes a splash in Hanoi The International Food Festival took place in Hanoi on December 8, featuring nearly 130 pavilions run by members of the ASEAN Community, international agencies, cultural centres and foreign relations departments of Vietnamese localities and businesses.

Culture - Sports Asia Food and Beverage Summit to promote Vietnamese cuisine The Asia Food and Beverage Summit and related activities will be held on March 5, 2020 to welcome Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship, according to the Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association (VCCA) and the Restaurant Association of Vietnam (RAV).