At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) - The Zhejiang international trade exhibition in Vietnam kicked off at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on December 3.



The three-day fair is being jointly organised by the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad) and the Department of Commerce in China’s Zhejiang province.



Themed “Zhejiang Made-all Need”, the event features a range of top brands in 100 booths of well-known businesses in the Chinese province, including Alibaba, the leading e-commerce provider in the world with over 12 million users.



It offers an opportunity for businesses from Zhejiang and Vietnam to seek partnerships and boost economic and trade relations, contributing to further promoting trade and investment links between the two countries.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy General Director of the Asia-Africa Market Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) To Ngoc Son said that since the Vietnam Trade Promotion Office was established in Hangzhou city in 2018, trade cooperation between Vietnam and Zhejiang province has grown substantially.



The organisers said they hope the fair helps introduce quality products from Zhejiang to more consumers in Southeast Asian countries.



In recent years, as economic and trade exchanges between China and ASEAN have deepened, more and more Zhejiang enterprises have boldly explored the Southeast Asian market and expanded their investments in the region.



In the first half of this year, Zhejiang’s trade with ASEAN increased by 16.31 percent, with imports up 17.19 percent and exports up 15.85 percent./.