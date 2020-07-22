HCM City implements child labour prevention project
A child labour prevention and reduction project has recently been launched in Ho Chi Minh City following approval of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, said the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – A child labour prevention and reduction project has recently been launched in Ho Chi Minh City following approval of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, said the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
The project will be implemented in District 10, Go Vap, Cu Chi and Nha Be districts from July 2020 to June 2024, towards sustainable development and an environment without child labour. It is sponsored by the Save the Children International (SCI).
Head of the department’s Office of Child Protection, Care and Gender Equality Tran Thi Kim Thanh said the project will help raise public awareness of children’s rights, promote children’s right to study, and facilitate their development and access to suitable jobs in the future. It will also support community initiatives to protect children from toilsome and hazardous jobs, hold training courses to change local perception and behaviours towards education for children and prevention of child labour.
Children will also have a chance to learn financial management, vocational, business and life skills to improve their livelihoods, she said.
One of the main activities of the project is to help street children, child worker and migrant children return to school or get vocational training along with living, working and business skills.
According to the department, the project will build a child-friendly learning environment via social services, and adopt the quality learning environment, with a focus on child protection and school violence prevention./.
The project will be implemented in District 10, Go Vap, Cu Chi and Nha Be districts from July 2020 to June 2024, towards sustainable development and an environment without child labour. It is sponsored by the Save the Children International (SCI).
Head of the department’s Office of Child Protection, Care and Gender Equality Tran Thi Kim Thanh said the project will help raise public awareness of children’s rights, promote children’s right to study, and facilitate their development and access to suitable jobs in the future. It will also support community initiatives to protect children from toilsome and hazardous jobs, hold training courses to change local perception and behaviours towards education for children and prevention of child labour.
Children will also have a chance to learn financial management, vocational, business and life skills to improve their livelihoods, she said.
One of the main activities of the project is to help street children, child worker and migrant children return to school or get vocational training along with living, working and business skills.
According to the department, the project will build a child-friendly learning environment via social services, and adopt the quality learning environment, with a focus on child protection and school violence prevention./.