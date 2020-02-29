HCM City intensifies collaboration with Germany’s Hessen State
Politburo member and Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan received Angela Dorn, Minister of Higher Education, Research and the Arts of Germany’s Hessen State, on February 28.
Welcoming the Hessen minister’s visit, Nhan said that it manifests the growing relationship between Vietnam and Germany in general and Ho Chi Minh City and Hessen State in particular.
Describing the establishment and effective operation of the Vietnam-Germany University as evidence for the two sides’ effective cooperation in education and training, Nhan affirmed that his city always pays attention to the university’s development and supports the German side’s hope to open the second German university in Vietnam.
Minister Angela Dorn expressed her hope that Hessen State and Ho Chi Minh City will continue stepping up bilateral collaboration, and turn both sides’ aspirations into specific projects in various fields, especially in culture and education.
She said she was impressed by positive results Vietnam has achieved in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). She affirmed that her state has the strength in biochemical research and is willing to receive Vietnamese postgraduates, including those from Ho Chi Minh City, to do research on the coronavirus and vaccine and drugs against COVID-19.
At present, there are 169 German-invested projects worth over 300 million USD in HCM City. Over the past years, the city and the German state have implemented various cooperative activities in trade, culture and education./.