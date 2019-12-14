HCM City International Music Festival opens
The Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival 2019 (HOZO 2019) kicked off at the Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, District 1, HCM City on December 13.
At the event (Source: nhandan.org.vn)
HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival 2019 (HOZO 2019) kicked off at the Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, District 1, HCM City on December 13.
According to the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, its organiser, the three-day festival is part of HCM City’s strategic investment plan to develop the city’s cultural industry until 2020.
HOZO 2019 offers a precious opportunity for traditional music to merge with modern music, spreading the value of national music and culture to the world.
A variety of performances are offered during the festival, from jazz and pop to traditional music.
The event sees the presence of artists from France, Belgium, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Greece, Spain, India and Mongolia.
Locals will have a chance to enjoy music activities as well as exhibitions and food fare at the festival.
Two seminars on world music trends and the country’s music industry under the impact of 4.0 industry and international integration are scheduled.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem said the festival aims to connect Vietnam and HCM City in particular, through music, with friends from all over the world.
As the city is planning to bring the Vietnamese contemporary music to the world, it wants to build a brand of annual international music festival with unique features, reflecting international integration but still bearing national identities, he said./.