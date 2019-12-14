Culture - Sports Vietnam Puppetry Festival to open in HCM City The second puppetry festival will take place on Ho Chi Minh City’s Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street on December 28 and 29, with the aim of creating a cultural exchange site for local residents on the occasion of the New Year and honouring traditional Vietnamese puppetry art.

Culture - Sports Da Lat flower festival promises attractive activities The eighth Da Lat Flower Festival, themed “Da Lat and Flowers”, will take place in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong from December 20-24.