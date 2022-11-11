HCM City int’l music, hot air balloon festivals to take place in December
The 2nd “Ho Do" International Music Festival and the 2nd Ho Chi Minh City Hot Air Balloon Festival will be held in the city from December 8 -11.
Illustrative image (Photo: congthuong.vn)
Speaking at a press conference to announce the information on November 11, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy affirmed that these will be the biggest cultural events in the southern hub to further speed up the development of cultural industry and stimulate local tourism.
These events are expected to attract nearly 500,000 on-site and 10 million online visitors.
Various activities will be organised at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, Thu Thiem 2 Tunnel Park in District 1 and "HOZO Metaverse" virtual platform.
Director of the city centre for tourism promotion Nguyen Cam Tu said the festivals will be an important highlight to attract holiday-makers to the city, thus contributing to promoting recovery and sustainable tourism development./.