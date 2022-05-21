Environment Son Tra Peninsula – Green kingdom of “Queen of primates” Da Nang is not only renowned as the most modern city in the central region of Vietnam that boasts beautiful long beaches, it is also attractive to nature lovers thanks to its Son Tra Peninsula, which is home to the threatened red-shanked douc – “Queen of primates”.

Environment Energy transition critical to net zero emission achievement: confab A seminar held in Hanoi on May 20 highlighted energy transition as an important tool to help Vietnam achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Environment JICA supports Vietnam in realising net-zero emission commitment The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan Science and Technology (JST), in cooperation with the Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) and the Nagaoka University of Technology (NUT) of Japan, organised a signing ceremony of Record of Discussions for the “Project for Innovation of Science and Technology on Natural Rubber for Global Carbon Process” in Hanoi on May 19.

Environment Vietnam joins efforts to restore ecosystems Vietnam is joining common efforts to restore the ecosystems in response to International Day for Biological Diversity 2022 themed “Building a shared future for all life”.