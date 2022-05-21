HCM City issues big green-up plan
HCM City aims to add at least 10 hectares of parks and two hectares of public green spaces (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a plan to green up the city and create more public space for locals until 2022, which aims to add at least 10 hectares of parks and two hectares of public green spaces, and plant or rehabilitate 6,000 trees this year.
The People's Committee has instructed districts and Thu Duc city to make plans with specific targets to realise the scheme.
The city has also told them to quickly review and make a list of public lands that are zoned for green parks but leased out or used for other purposes, and report to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment.
HCM City has a 10-year plan (2021-30) for increasing public parks and the green coverage, under which it will add at least 150ha of public parks and 10ha of public green spaces by 2025.
By 2030 there will be one square metre of park per capita and 3-4 sq.m of overall green space per capita.
A recent report by the General Department of Environment said the city targets turning 10,300ha of land into green spaces, but has only managed 445ha so far.
The average rate of greenery per capita in the city is around 2sq.m, with parks only accounting for 0.55sq.m, while each urban dweller needs around 10sq.m of green space to ensure a healthy life, it said.
According to statistics from the Department of Transport, the inner city (comprising 16 districts and Thu Duc city) has 495.8ha of parks and greenery, accounting for nearly 99 percent of the city’s total./.