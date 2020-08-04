Health check-up at a hotel used for quarantine (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City has issued work permits to 5,370 foreigners, including over 2,400 new ones, since the beginning of this year.

The municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs suggested the municipal People’s Committee establish a working group in charge of approving the entry of foreign investors, technicians, highly-skilled workers, managers and experts for work in the city.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Van Lam said the move aims at helping local enterprises restore production and trade following COVID-19 impacts, after Vietnam ceased the issue of visas to foreigners as from March 18 to fight COVID-19.

Enterprises that need visas for their foreign experts should submit applications to the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs for the working group of the municipal People’s Committee to consider, and eligible cases will be sent to the Ministry of Public Security’s Immigration Department for visa procedures. The list of those eligible for entry will be announced on the labour department website at http://www.sldtbxh.hochiminhcity.gov.vn, Lam said.

Those entering Vietnam must be put under quarantine in concentrated facilities or designated hotels with cost covered by their employers.

The Health Department has announced that as from August 5, foreign experts allowed to enter Vietnam are required to take Real Time – PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 within 3-7 days before their entry date at labs approved by the governments of their countries or those of the World Health Organisation.

Employers are responsible for payment of treatment cost in case their foreign employee is infected with COVID-19.

As of July 30, the municipal People’s Committee approved the entry of over 4,600 foreign experts and their families into Ho Chi Minh City, said the labour department./.