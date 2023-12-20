Politics Coast guard forces of Vietnam, Japan strengthen cooperation Major General Vu Trung Kien, Deputy Commander in charge of law of the Vietnam Coast Guard and Vice Commandant Watanabe Yasunori of the Japan Coast Guard co-chaired the 10th bilateral meeting between the two forces in Tokyo on December 20.

Politics Party inspection commission examines violations of some Party organisations, officials The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee scrutinised the outcomes of inspections of some Party organisations and Party officials at a meeting in Hanoi from December 18-20.

Politics Prime Minister visits National Defence Academy Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 20 asked the Hanoi-based National Defence Academy to play a more active role in studying and reviewing defence policies and building defence theory while visiting the academy on the occasion of the 79th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and the 34th anniversary of the All People Defence Festival (December 22).

Politics Vietnamese college contributes to personnel training in Laos, Cambodia Thai Nguyen College in the northern province of the same name has been presented with the Friendship Order of Laos, and Cambodia’s Royal Order of Sahametrei-Tepidin in recognition of its contributions to human resources development of the two neighbouring countries.