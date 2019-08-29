Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) and Governor of Japan’s Miyagi prefecture Yoshihiro Murai (Source: VNA)

– Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Phong and visiting Governor of Japan’s Miyagi prefecture Yoshihiro Murai discussed measures to bolster the partnership between the two localities during their meeting on August 29.Phong said that based on the sound relations between Vietnam and Japan, HCM City has worked to promote its partnership with Japanese localities, including Miyagi Prefecture.In January 2018, within the visit of the Miyagi Vice Governor to HCM City, the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in education and tourism, he noted.Phong expressed his hope that more specific cooperation programmes will be implemented, especially in areas of HCM City’s priority such as high technology industry, urban infrastructure construction, chemical-plastics industry, electronic mechanics, and processing.In addition, HCM City hopes to foster partnership with Miyagi in education, eco-tourism, culture and people-to-people exchange, he added.Briefing the guest on the socio-economic development of the city, Phong said that HCM City is working to become a smart city and a financial, science and technology hub of the region, adding that the city hopes for cooperation from foreign partners, including those from Japan.He said the city hopes to welcome governors of localities in Japan’s Tohoku region to discuss ways to boost bilateral collaboration.For his part, Yoshihiro Murai said that his visit aims to seek opportunities for trade and investment cooperation and promotion between the two localities.Miyagi’s enterprises value the socio-political stability of Vietnam, and are increasing their investment in Vietnam as well as HCM City, he said.He proposed that leaders of HCM City create favourable conditions for aquatic products and liquors of Miyagi to reach local consumers.The government of Miyagi will create optimal conditions for cooperation with HCM City, especially in connectivity among businesses and locals of both sides, he pledged.He revealed that next year, six governors of localities in Tohoku region will visit Vietnam, with HCM City a possible destination, to seek stronger bilateral partnership.-VNA