Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

World Vietnam’s positive role generates momentum for ASEAN: Canadian expert Given the current context of economies around the world facing post-pandemic difficulties, Vietnam's active role as a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is generating impressive momentum for the bloc, assessed Director of the Canada-Vietnam Trade Council Elizabeth McIninch.

Politics Cambodian scholar highly values Vietnam’s role in cementing ASEAN solidarity Vietnam has made active and responsible contributions to strengthening and expanding solidarity in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) over the past 28 years since it joined the group, a Cambodian expert has said.

Videos Vietnam-Vatican relations see positive progress: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung said the Vietnam – Vatican relations have seen new positive progress.