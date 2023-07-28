HCM City keen on expanding cooperation with Singapore
Ho Chi Minh City hopes to continue expanding cooperation with Singapore in fields with high added values such as digital economy, green economy, circular economy, innovation, new energy, education, healthcare, and youth exchanges, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said at a ceremony held in the city on July 28 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic relations.
An art performance at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Mai highlighted the development of the bilateral between the two countries over the past five decades, especially since they elevated their relations to a strategic partnership in 2013 and set up a partnership in the digital economy and green economy in February 2023, becoming a model of effective collaboration among nations in the region.
On the foundation of this sound relationship, HCM City has also enjoyed a strong partnership with Singapore in many fields such as trade, investment, education and training, culture and tourism, he said.
The official said that HCM City hosts the highest number of Singaporean-invested projects in the country with more than 1,700 projects worth over 14 billion USD.
The two sides have shown efficient partnership in public policies, urban planning and human resources training, he noted.
The city's leader said that in the coming time, HCM City hopes to play a more active role and strengthen its engagement in cooperation programmes and agreements between Vietnam and Singapore such as those on green transition and carbon emission reduction.
Mai called for more Singapore investors to invest in the city, especially in the areas where it has demands such as urban development and transport infrastructure.
The chairman believed that the dynamic development of the HCM City-Singapore ties will be an important motivation for the sustainable development of the Vietnam-Singapore relations in the future.
For his part, Singaporean Consul General in HCM City Roy Kho said that the ceremony was a chance for the two sides to look back on the bilateral relations, sharing the delight and affirming the determination to build the friendship between the two nations.
The diplomat underscored that HCM City has always been a top destination for Singaporean investors, making Singapore the biggest investor in the city.
He expressed belief that the ties between Singapore and Vietnam in general and between the city state and HCM City in particular will continue to thrive, bringing prosperity to the people of both countries./.