Society Officials propose measures for 2020 socio-economic tasks Officials proposed a number of measures to fulfill socio-economic targets for the next year during a teleconference between the Government and localities held in Hanoi on December 30.

Society VNU-HCM City’s articles published in int'l journals rise Vietnam National University-HCM City (VNUHCM) had more than 2,500 scientific articles published in domestic and international journals as of October, according to its recent report.

Society Gov’t outlines draft resolution for 2020 socio-economic development Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue presented the Government’s draft resolution on key tasks and measures for the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget estimate for 2020 during a teleconference with localities in Hanoi on December 30.