HCM City: Kindergarten, primary school students back to school
More than one million kindergarten, primary school and sixth grade students in Ho Chi Minh City returned to classrooms on February 14 morning after nine months of COVID-19-induced online learning.
Students at HCM City's Duc Nghia Primary School on the first day of school reopening. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – More than one million kindergarten, primary school and sixth grade students in Ho Chi Minh City returned to classrooms on February 14 morning after nine months of COVID-19-induced online learning.
The students, who have yet to get vaccinated against COVID-19, are the last allowed to attend in-person classes in the city. Meanwhile, 7th to 12th graders began returning to school a week ago.
Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc visited Nguyen Dinh Chieu Primary School in Binh Chanh district on the first day of reopening to check the school’s COVID-19 prevention and control facilities and encourage students and teachers here.
Duc urged the teachers to provide detailed guidance on COVID-19 prevention for parents in a proper way so they can send their children back to school without fear or worry.
According to the municipal Department of Education and Training, more than 80 percent of parents of primary school students and nearly 70 percent of those whose kids are 3 – 6 years old have registered for back-to-school scheme which is currently made non-mandatory by local authorities.
Those who continue their study at home will complete all assignments remotely under their teachers’ instructions./.