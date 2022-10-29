HCM City launches information system for handling administrative procedures
The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City launched an information system for handling administrative procedures on October 29.
This system, at https://dichvucong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/, was formed basing on the combination of the online public service portal and the electronic single-window system.
Lam Dinh Thang, Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications, said the people and enterprise-centred system is connected with the National Public Service Portal, the electronic authentication and identification systems, as well as information systems and databases of ministries and central agencies, to create favourable conditions for individuals and organisations to handle administrative procedures in a swift and accurate manner.
Huynh Quang Liem, General Director of the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), said the VNPT-built information system of HCM City is capable of handling 17 million dossiers each year.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai noted the city always views administrative reforms as an important task and considers people’s satisfaction and enterprises’ development as the meter of administrative reform effectiveness and civil servants’ capacity.
As about 13 million people in the city, including the local population of nearly 10 million and people from other localities, have the demand for administrative procedures to be processed, it will be hard for civil servants to complete handling papers on schedule if they use traditional methods. Therefore, applying an information system for handling administrative procedures is an urgent need, he added./.