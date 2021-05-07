HCM City launches legal proceedings for housing illegal arrivals
HCM City’s People’s Procuracy on May 7 approved the municipal police’s decision to arrest and begin legal proceedings against two men for organising housing for illegal immigrants, under Article 348 of the Penal Code.
According to initial investigations, Hoang Van Cu, born in 2000 in northern Cao Bang province, moved to HCM City to look for work and came into contact with a Chinese man named Minh, who asked him to arrange accommodation for a group of Chinese friends for 200,000 VND (8.7 USD) per person per day.
Cu knew that the Chinese nationals had illegally entered Vietnam but did not inform authorities, instead taking up Minh’s offer as he was in need of cash.
The Tan Binh district police force discovered the Chinese immigrants on April 26 and arrested Cu.
In another case, municipal police have started legal proceedings against Nguyen Van Thanh, born in 1995 in northern Bac Giang province and now residing in the city’s Tan Phu district, for housing illegal immigrants.
A man named Trong, Thanh’s partner in crime, asked Thanh to pick up 13 illegal Chinese immigrants and arrange accommodation for them, and paid him 10.5 million VND.
Thanh and the Chinese nationals were detained near Rach Ong Bridge in District 7 on May 28.
Further investigations are underway./.
