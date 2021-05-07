Society HCM City to close more non-essential service businesses HCM City on May 7 ordered more non-essential service venues to shut down from 6pm due to the growing complexity of the COVID-19 pandemic globally and locally.

Society HCM City supports Vientiane, Phnom Penh in COVID-19 fight Ho Chi Minh City has offered Vientiane and Phnom Penh 50,000 USD each to support the two capital cities of Laos and Cambodia in overcoming the hard time due to impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Bac Giang improves quality of human resources The northern province of Bac Giang has set a goal of raising its rate of skilled workers to 80 percent and the rate of those with training certificates to 27 percent by 2025.

Society Remains of martyrs repatriated from Laos, reburied in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh The authorities of the central province of Ha Tinh held a ceremony at Nam national martyrs’ cemetery in Huong Son district on May 6 to rebury remains of 11 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos.