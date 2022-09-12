Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City’s Transport Department on September 12 launched bus route 109 connecting Tan Son Nhat Airport and Sai Gon bus station.



Buses on the new route, which will officially come into operation on September 13, will run from 5:45am to 23:45 pm daily with a frequency of 20 minutes. The fare for the whole trip is 15,000 VND (0.64 USD) per passenger and 8,000 VND for minors.



Each bus on route 109 can transport 20 passengers. All buses on the new route will be equipped with automatic doors, cameras and Global Positioning System (GPS).



Route 109’s outbound journey covers: Sai Gon bus station – Pham Ngu Lao – Yersin – Tran Hung Dao – Ham Nghi –Pasteur– Vo Thi Sau – Nam Ky Khoi Nghia – Nguyen Van Troi – Phan Dinh Giot - Truong Son – Flyover - Tan Son Nhat Airport’s international arrival terminal.



Vo Khanh Hung, deputy director of the city’s Transport Department, said Tan Son Nhat caters for a large number of passengers, making it difficult for people to drive to the hub, adding that it will coordinate with other departments to offer new bus routes to serve people demand.



The introduction of the bus route is aimed at encouraging people to use public transport, limiting private vehicles while contributing to easing congestion at Tan Son Nhat airport at the same time./.