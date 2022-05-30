HCM City launches renewable energy use competition rented houses
An annual award aimed at encouraging rental house owners to use rooftop solar power has been launched by Ho Chi Minh City.
A solar power system installed on the roof of a factory in HCM City. The city has launched an award to encourage rental houses to do the same. (Photo courtesy of EVNHCMC)
The “Rental houses using green energy” award will grant 280 prizes each worth 10 million VND (430 USD) every year.
This is part of efforts being made to promote economical, efficient and sustainable use of energy by resident households.
The City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC), which has launched the award, will help the owners of rental houses upgrade their existing power system and promote the development of renewable energy.
The award duration will run from December to November (next year).
A total amount of 14 billion VND (601,760 USD) is expected to be awarded to the winners in the 2021-25 period.
To participate, the owners must register with the EVNHCMC for using renewable energy system such as rooftop solar power and charge tenants a reasonable price for monthly electricity bills.
The houses' lighting system must have more than 50 percent of LED lights, which use 50-60 percent less electricity than other lights.
They should also ensure environmental sanitation, with no littering and indiscriminate discharging of untreated wastewater, and maintain other good practices of a cultured, civilized urban lifestyle, the organiser said.
The EVNHCMC’s energy-saving programmes have achieved significant success to date.
Last year, the city saved 583.9 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, contributing a reduction of nearly 440,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, according to the EVNHCMC.
In the first four months of this year, the energy-saving programs have saved more than 179 million kWh of electricity./.