Society US-funded project for community resilience implemented in Thua Thien-Hue The Vietnam Red Cross Society has launched an US-funded project, titled Consultancy Service for Comprehensive Model for Community Resilience in Vietnam (CMCR), in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue.

Society New high school curriculum still ensures role of history education: Deputy minister The new senior high school curriculum still ensures the role of history education, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do said, referring to the ministry’s decision to make history an optional subject in the national senior high school curriculum that will take effect from the next academic year.

Society Football tournament promotes cohesion among OVs in UK The third football tournament of the Vietnamese people association in the UK kicked off in Birmingham city on May 29.

Society CAAV proposes three options to upgrade Con Dao Airport The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed to the Ministry of Transport three investment options to upgrade Con Dao Airport, in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau.