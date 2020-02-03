HCM City launches week marking Party’s founding anniversary
Visitors to the book exhibition (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City on February 2 began a week celebrating the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3) at the Nguyen Van Binh book street, aiming to educate people, especially youngsters, about the country’s history, culture and revolution, through publications.
In his remarks, Le Hoang, Director of City Book Street Ltd, recalled the birth and development of the CPV, saying achievements Vietnam has recorded in the reform process have vividly demonstrated the Party’s sound leadership.
At the opening ceremony, a book collection on the development of ideology in Vietnam from the 19th century to the August Revolution 1945 by Professor Tran Van Giau was introduced to the public.
The week features several exhibitions displaying books, documents and photos on President Ho Chi Minh, the CPV and the HCM City Party Committee. /.