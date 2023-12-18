HCM City leader extends Christmas greetings to Catholic followers
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on December 18 visited and extended Christmas greetings to Nguyen Nang, Archbishop of the city’s Archdiocese and President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam.
Nen wished Archbishop Nguyen Nang and Catholic dignitaries and followers in HCM City a merry Christmas, and praised contributions by religious communities, including Catholics, to the city’s achievements in socioeconomic development, and national defence and security.
The official noted his wish that the Archbishop and Catholic dignitaries will continue to encourage Catholic followers to stay united and participate in patriotic emulation movements, contributing to local development.
For his part, Archbishop Nguyen Nang expressed his pride of HCM City’s socioeconomic achievements, and pledged to encourage Catholic dignitaries and followers to seriously observe laws and support local authorities and residents in national construction, defence and development.
On this occasion, many delegations from the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee also visited and extended Christmas wishes to a number of Catholic and Protestant facilities and individuals in the city./.