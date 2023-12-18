Politics Vietnam suggests cooperation areas to help achieve zero-emission Asia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the first summit of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) in Tokyo on December 18, proposing some cooperation areas to be focused on to help reach the targets of AZEC.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City enhances collaboration with RoK’s North Chungcheong province Ho Chi Minh City and the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s North Chungcheong province on December 18 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on bilateral friendship and cooperation.

Politics Joint peacekeeping exercise enhances Vietnam-India defence cooperation The fourth joint peacekeeping exercise between Vietnam and India - VINBAX 2023 which is taking place from December 11-21 in Hanoi, has contributed to fostering the friendship and sound defence cooperation under the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.