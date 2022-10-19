HCM City leader extends congratulations to new President of Catholic Bishops’ Conference
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on October 19 extended congratulations to Joseph Nguyen Nang, Archbishop of the city’s Archdiocese, who has been elected as the new President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam in the 2022-2025 tenure.
He said that with the joint efforts of the Catholic community, the city has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. The community has continued to actively respond and make contributions to patriotism movements and campaigns launched by the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations, contributing to completing socio-economic tasks of the city for 2022, he noted.
The city leader expressed his belief and hope that Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam will continue to show strong performance in leading the Catholic community to promote the national great solildarity bloc and going along with the city in the process of building a civilised, modern and sentimental city as well as the national defence and construction.
Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang thanked the city leader for his attention, and expressed delight at the socio-economic achievements that the city has gained over the years.
He said that the Vietnamese Catholic Church has always been faithful to the motto of "living the Gospel in the heart of the nation”, going along with the nation and fostering solidarity of people regardless their religions, thus contributing to building and consolidating the great national solidarity bloc, actively participating in the construction and development of the country.
He said that in the 2022-2027 period, the Church will focus on directing dioceses to increase activities to care for and support the poor and the needy, joining hands with the administrations at all levels to organise social welfare activities in localities and boost the country’s prosperity./.