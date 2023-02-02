Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 2 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics DPRK media highlights friendship relations with Vietnam The Radio Voice of Korea on February 1 broadcast an article, highlighting the unchanged friendship relationship over the time with Vietnam on the occasion of the 73rd founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Vietnam (January 31, 1950 - 2023).

Politics Foreign ministry asked to optimise opportunities for national development Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to actively give advice to the Party and State on external policies as well as suitable measures and steps to optimise opportunities and advantages for national development and defence during a working session with its leaders on January 31 on foreign relations work in 2023.

Politics Ho Chi Minh City, Cambodia’s localities boost cooperation Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on January 31 received Cambodian Consul General in the city Sok Dareth who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure.