HCM City leader hosts Belarusian First Deputy Minister of Culture
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc on May 24 received First Deputy Minister of Culture of Belarus Valery Gromada.
During the meeting, the Vice Chairman expressed his pleasure with the fine all-round development of the relations between the two countries after 31 years of diplomatic relations, especially in the field of science and technology.
In 2008, Ho Chi Minh City and Belarus's Minsk city signed a friendship cooperation agreement. After 15 years, the two localities have exchanged many delegations and strengthened cooperation in many fields, contributing to enhancing understanding, solidarity and friendship between the two peoples.
Welcoming the signing of a development cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam and the Ministry of Culture of Belarus for 2023-2025, Duc said Ho Chi Minh City wishes to join and contribute to the implementation of cultural development cooperation agreements between the two countries.
Besides, HCM City is ready to join hands to hold cultural diplomatic events of Belarus in the city such as the the Cultural Days of Belarus in Vietnam.
For his part, Valery Gromada emphasised that the opening of the Consulate General of Belarus in the city in 2022 is vivid evidence for the development of cooperation relations between Belarus and Vietnam in general and HCM City in particular.
The guest expressed his hope that Ho Chi Minh City Day will be soon held in Minsk city, thereby introducing the Vietnamese culture and people as well as the potential and development of Vietnam’s southern metropolis to the Belarusian people./.