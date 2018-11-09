Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem received Chief Minister of Australia’s Northern Territory Michael Gunner in the city on November 9 (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem received Chief Minister of Australia’s Northern Territory Michael Gunner in the city on November 9.



The southern city has welcomed numerous working delegations from Australia over the years, especially in 2018 when the two countries are celebrating 45 years of the Vietnam – Australia diplomatic ties, Liem said.



The official emphasised that the freshly-signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Northern Territory’s Chamber of Commerce will contribute to promoting economic and trade ties between Vietnam and the Northern Territory, as well as between HCM City and the territory.



Apart from carrying out the agreement on cooperation and investment between the two sides, HCM City hopes the Northern Territory will share its experience in high-tech agriculture and create conditions for the city’s agricultural products to access Australia’s farm produce market.



For his part, Gunner spoke highly of contributions by the Vietnamese community in the Northern Territory to the local development. The territory appreciates Vietnam’s potential for development and exerts efforts to promote cooperation with Vietnam in economy, education, tourism and people-to-people diplomacy.



He said in addition to the above-said MoU, the Northern Territory signed another MoU with HCM City’s Saigon tourism school and discussed with Vietjet Air the opening of an air route to Darwin city next year during his current Vietnam visit.



The Northern Territory wishes to promote cooperation with HCM City, especially in trade, he added. - VNA