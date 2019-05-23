Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong presents a keepsake to vice president of the the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce Xu Lejiang (Photo: VNA)

– Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong on May 23 received a delegation of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACCIC), led by its vice president Xu Lejiang.At the reception, Phong expressed his delight at the stable and robust growth of the Vietnam-China relations, particularly reflected through high-level visits exchanged between their leaders.Having established cooperation ties with several Chinese localities, HCM City wants to contribute to the nations’ comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, the official affirmed.Phong said the local authorities pay attention to business climate improvement and are committed to creating the best conditions possible for foreign companies to form partnerships, invest, and run long-term operations in the city.The municipal leader hoped Xu, in his position, will inform and call on Chinese firms to study and invest in the city.Impressed by the southern economic hub’s strong and dynamic growth, Xu unveiled that his delegation includes a number of successful Chinese enterprises, who are seeking opportunities for future cooperation and investment.He said as the two countries share similar challenges and difficulties in their national economic development, China wants Vietnam, and specifically HCM City, to facilitate the connection for collaboration and investment between Vietnamese and Chinese businesses.HCM City has established friendship relations with eight Chinese cities and provinces. As of April 2019, China operated 272 valid projects worth over 175 million USD, ranking 18th out of the 106 foreign investors in the hub.In 2018, bilateral trade between the city and China reached 16 billion USD, while the number of Chinese tourists to the city hit 1 million. –VNA