HCM City leader receives Japanese guest
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai (R) and Special Advisor to the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Takebe Tsutomu (Photo: https://www.sggp.org.vn/)Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for Special Advisor to the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance (JVFPA) Takebe Tsutomu on October 10.
Tsutomu, who is also head of the organising board of the Vietnam – Japan Festival, is on a working visit to the country's southern metropolis.
During the meeting, Mai spoke highly of activities of the two countries’ friendship parliamentary groups and Takebe’s significant contributions to the Vietnam – Japan friendship in recent years.
Tsutomu thanked leaders of the municipal People’s Committee, departments and sectors for their support and coordination to successfully organise the Vietnam – Japan Festival in recent years.
The 8th Vietnam – Japan Festival will be held in HCM City in 2023 on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries./.