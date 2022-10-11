Society Kien Giang deals with vessels caught illegally fishing in foreign waters The number of vessels caught illegally fishing in foreign waters has decreased substantially thanks to measures adopted by the southern province of Kien Giang to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Society NA leader meets outstanding publishers on traditional day National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on October 10 extended his greetings to those working for the book publishing, printing and distribution sector nationwide on the occasion of the sector’s 70th traditional day.

Society Hanoi honours ten outstanding citizens Ten outstanding citizens of Hanoi were honoured for their extraordinary contributions to the capital city's development at event held on October 10.

Society Ministry hands over five schools to Committee for Ethnic Affairs Four pre-university schools and one high school under the management of the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) have been handed over to the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Affairs.