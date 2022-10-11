HCM City leader receives Japanese guest hinh anh 1Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai (R) and Special Advisor to the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Takebe Tsutomu (Photo: https://www.sggp.org.vn/)
Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for Special Advisor to the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance (JVFPA) Takebe Tsutomu on October 10.

Tsutomu, who is also head of the organising board of the Vietnam – Japan Festival, is on a working visit to the country's southern metropolis.

During the meeting, Mai spoke highly of activities of the two countries’ friendship parliamentary groups and Takebe’s significant contributions to the Vietnam – Japan friendship in recent years. 

Tsutomu thanked leaders of the municipal People’s Committee, departments and sectors for their support and coordination to successfully organise the Vietnam – Japan Festival in recent years.

The 8th VietnamJapan Festival will be held in HCM City in 2023 on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries./.
VNA