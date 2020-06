Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong on June 17 visited medical staff working at Cho Ray Hospital and Hospital for Tropical Diseases in the city, and the foreign COVID-19 patient who is now being treated at Cho Ray hospital The patient, one of the most serious cases in Vietnam, thanked local doctors who have devotedly cured and taken care of him over the past.Phong expressed his admiration and respect for the efforts by doctors from the two hospitals for the foreign patient in particular and others in general.