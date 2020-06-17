HCM City leader visits medical staff, foreign COVID-19 patient
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong on June 17 visited medical staff working at Cho Ray Hospital and Hospital for Tropical Diseases in the city, and the foreign COVID-19 patient who is now being treated at Cho Ray hospital.
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong visits the foreign COVID-19 patient who is treated at Cho Ray hospital. (Photo: VNA)
The patient, one of the most serious cases in Vietnam, thanked local doctors who have devotedly cured and taken care of him over the past.
Phong expressed his admiration and respect for the efforts by doctors from the two hospitals for the foreign patient in particular and others in general.
The recovery of the foreign patient is described as a miracle as he once was on the brink of death but has by now nearly recovered totally./.