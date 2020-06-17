Society Japanese NGO funds organic agriculture project in Dong Thap Japanese non-governmental organisation (NGO) Seed to Table (STT) has provided an assistance package worth 55,000 USD for the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap to develop an organic agriculture project in the 2019-2022 period.

Society JICA-funded project helps Da Nang develop Lien Chieu port Representatives of the People’s Committee of central Da Nang city and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on conducting survey and data collection for the Lien Chieu Port development project, at a working session in the city on July 17.

Society Mekong Delta Coordinating Council for 2020-2025 set up The Prime Minister has decided to establish and issue the operational regulation of the Mekong Delta Coordinating Council for the 2020-2025 period, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.