Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Duc Hai (R) and Vice Secretary General of the RoK’s National Assembly Kim Soo-heung (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Duc Hai has affirmed that the city always offers all possible support to foreign investors, especially those coming from the Republic of Korea (RoK), to do business there.



During a reception on July 10 for visiting Vice Secretary General of the RoK’s National Assembly Kim Soo-heung, Hai said Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City in particular always want to foster all-around ties with the RoK for the benefit of the two countries’ people, as well as for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.



The city has so far established cooperative ties with seven RoK localities while the municipal People’s Council has formed friendly partnership with Incheon and Busan cities.



Both sides have also conducted regular exchanges, facilitated visits and worked closely together in culture-arts, tourism, education-training, and health care.



As of May 2019, the RoK was the third largest partner of the city with over 1,600 projects worth more than 5 billion USD, he said.



Kim, for his part, said there are over 8,000 RoK firms investing in Vietnam and more than 160,000 Koreans living in the country, about half of them are in Ho Chi Minh City.



He wished that the Vietnamese government and the municipal authorities would continue creating favourable conditions for RoK people and businesses living and working there.



The RoK legislature wants to boost ties with the municipal People’s Council and supports RoK enterprises to invest in Vietnam, he said.



Host and guest shared experience in parliamentary activities and expressed wish to continue reinforcing ties between the two legislatures. -VNA