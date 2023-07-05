Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai (third from right) and UN Under-Secretary-General Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana (fourth from right) (Photo: VNA)

She said that the city’s efforts to shift to renewables and strive for 30% of green energy by 2030 need huge investments in infrastructure and technology.ESCAP expects the city to participate in its 8th Asia-Pacific Urban Forum to be held in the Republic of Korea to discuss investment issues in the fields of environmental protection, digital transformation, green energy, and urban development, she said, suggesting the city consider hosting the forum in the coming years./.