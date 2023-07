At the reception (Photo: VNA)

– Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai hosted a reception on July 5 for visiting Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) and Executive Secretary of its Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana.Mai said the city is currently paying attention to digital transformation , green energy, and the settlement of challenges on urban management, climate change response, and energy transition.Therefore, it hopes to receive recommendations on these issues from the ESCAP, especially in building a legal framework and institutions for energy transition and how to calculate Carbon credits.He asked the guest to recommend credit sources for the city to implement a clean energy development plan, build its metro system, and renovate its waterway system.The city leader also took the occasion to invite Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana to attend and address the 2023 Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum with the theme of green growth and sustainable development.According to Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, the ESCAP has implemented a number of programmes and activities, and held international discussions and seminars on climate change response and sustainable development, and Ho Chi Minh City can attend and learn from experiences and lessons of cities in the Asia-Pacific region.