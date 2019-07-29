Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan (R) and Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Norikazu Suzuki (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan on July 29 expressed his wish for Japan’s further support in the fields of urban transportation, environment improvement and flooding prevention.



During a reception in Ho Chi Minh City for Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Norikazu Suzuki, Hoan expressed appreciation for the Japanese government’s support via the Japan International Cooperation Agency for the East-West Avenue, Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro Line No.1, and water environment improvement projects, making important contributions to improving local lives.



Ho Chi Minh City pledges to continue improving the business environment and providing all possible support for foreign investors, including those from Japan, he said.



He also said he believes that both sides will successfully organize the Vietnam – Japan Festival 2020, contributing to strengthening mutual understanding, friendship and solidarity between the people of Ho Chi Minh City and Japan.



Suzuki, for his part, said the Japanese government always highly values Ho Chi Minh City’s important role in the Vietnam–Japan ties, as well as those between Japan and regional countries.



He affirmed that the Japanese government will continue assisting Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, in economic development, and urged the city to further step up joint work in Japan in vocational training, thus realising agreements set at the G20 Summit.



Expressing his impression on the Vietnam–Japan music festival held in Hanoi on July 28, the Japanese official wished to further increase cultural exchange between the two countries’ young generations.



The guest also asked the city to assist Japan in successfully holding the Vietnam–Japan Festival 2020.-VNA



