Society Friendship association provides aid for Cambodia to fight COVID-19 The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association on May 12 presented 500 million VND (around 21,680 USD) to the Cambodian Embassy in Vietnam to support Cambodian people in their fight against COVID-19.

Society Vietnam association for AO victims issues statement on Tran To Nga's lawsuit VA) on May 12 issued a statement regarding the Crown Court of Evry City in France’s May 10 ruling on Vietnamese-French citizen Tran To Nga’s lawsuit against US firms that manufactured the toxic AO defoliant used by US forces during the war in Vietnam.

Society Vietnam Buddhist Sangha presents medical supplies to help India fight COVID-19 The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) has presented 100 ventilators and 50 oxygen concentrators worth nearly 14 billion VND (606,000 USD) to India as the pandemic reaches crisis levels in the country.

Society Aviation authority demands extra efforts to maintain flight safety The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has requested that all measures be enhanced to ensure flight safety following recent cases of lasers being pointed at cockpits and objects like flycams, drones, and kites being flown near airports.