Politburo member and Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (R) and Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan offer incense to heroic martyrs (Photo: plo.vn)

– A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Committee, People’s Council and Vietnam Fatherland Front paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the city’s War Martyrs Cemetery on April 28 on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification and the 132nd May Day.The delegation also offered incense and flowers to late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang at the Ho Chi Minh Museum, the Ton Duc Thang Museum and the Ho Chi Minh Monument Park.The delegation comprised Politburo member and Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh; Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, along with many former and incumbent national and city leaders.Participants spent a minute’s silence to commemorate the martyrs who sacrificed for the national independence and freedom.The same day, a ceremony was held at the Ben Duoc Temple in Cu Chi district to commemorate war martyrs and Vietnamese Heroic Mothers.-VNA