Business Government, SMEs work to seek ways for navigating challenges Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting between permanent Government members and the executive committee of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Hanoi on July 6 to seek solutions to challenges facing SMEs.

Business Vietjet offers 77% discounted tickets on both domestic and int’l routes Budget airline Vietjet Air is offering millions of tickets with discounts up to 77% on July 7 at website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app, together with 100,000 VND E-Vouchers.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on July 7 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,920 VND/USD on July 7, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Vietnam attracts over 13.4 billion USD in FDI in H1 Total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam surpassed 13.43 billion USD in the first half of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.