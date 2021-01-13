HCM City limits number of new high-rises in seven districts
Ho Chi Minh City will limit the construction of new residential high-rises in districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11 and Phu Nhuan, under a housing development plan for the 2021-2030 period.
The plan has been approved by Le Hoa Binh, Deputy Chairman of the municipal People Committee.
In the last 10 years, the population of these seven districts has decreased. So, the city decided to limit the construction of high-rise residential buildings and focus on renovating old apartment buildings built before 1975.
The city, however, will promote investment in technical and social infrastructure for housing projects in districts 8, 10, Binh Thanh, Tan Binh, Tan Puhu and Go Vap.
It will give priority to new housing and high-rises in districts with increasing population density, such as Binh Tan, 7 and 12.
The new buildings will be located along main roads that connect with other districts.
The city estimates that it will need 420 trillion VND to develop housing projects in the next five years, of which 219 trillion VND will be invested in commercial buildings, 15.7 trillion VND in social housing, and the rest in residential housing./.