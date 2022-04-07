HCM City Load Dispatch Centre puts second control centre into operation
The Ho Chi Minh City Load Dispatch Centre has put its Control Centre No. 2 into use to help ensure absolute safety for the southern metropolis’s large power grid.
The HCM City Load Dispatch Centre's Control Centre No. 2 wil help ensure safety for the local power grid. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)
The Control Centre No. 2, costing 73 billion VND (nearly 3.2 million USD) in total, is tasked with joining the first centre in managing and operating the power network and the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)/distribution management system (DMS) of the entire city, the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) group’s HCM City Power Corporation (EVN HCMC) said on April 7.
The Control Centre No.2 inauguration ceremony on April 7. (Photo: laodong.vn)To keep power supply uninterrupted and absolutely safe in any circumstances, EVN HCMC started work on the new centre in July 2021 that runs independently from the one currently operating at the corporation’s headquarters in District 1.
The Control Centre No. 2 is based at the building of the Tan Binh District Power Company, a location far enough to avoid external impacts between the two centres.
The facilities use two different SCADA software and constantly exchange data while power stations have to send signals to and work with both centres at the same time. Thanks to that, if any of the two encounters hardware or software problems or completely breaks down, the other will take charge of monitoring and operating the entire power grid in HCM City, according to EVN HCMC./.