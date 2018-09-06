Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Huynh Cach Mang (R) and Vice Governor of Osaka Seigo Tanaka (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Huynh Cach Mang on September 6 suggested expanding its cooperation with Japan’s city of Osaka in the field of flood and climate change prevention.



The municipal official made the suggestion during a reception for visiting Vice Governor of Osaka Seigo Tanaka in Ho Chi Minh City.



Mang praised authorities and investors from Osaka as they have prioritised cooperating with HCM City in environmental protection, expressing his hope that the Japanese locality’s enterprises and investors will enhance collaboration with HCM City in other spheres, especially in healthcare, high-quality human resources development, transport infrastructure, and smart city development.



He asserted the municipal authorities’ determination to promote effective cooperative activities with Osaka.



Mang said Osaka has experience and effective solutions to issues related to the environment, climate change adaptation, water management, and classification of solid waste.





Osaka is one of HCM City’s top partners in effect cooperation projects, providing consultation and crucial environmental solutions in water management, sorting of solid waste, and climate change adaptation, he noted.





The Vice Chairman took the occasion to offer condolences on the losses and damage caused by tropical Storm Jebi for both Osaka in general and Japan in particular, expressing his belief that the city’s authorities will soon help to overcome the aftermath.



For his part, Seigo Tanaka affirmed that Typhoon Jebi is one of the consequences caused by climate change.



He stressed similarities in culture and geography between Vietnam and Japan in general, as well as HCM City and Osaka more specifically in terms of subsidence, flooding, and salt water intrusion.



He hoped the two localities would further expand their multi-faceted cooperation to combat climate change in the time to come.



The two cities need to extend their cooperation agreements on environmental treatment and clean water supply, he noted. –VNA