Participants of the meeting in a group photo with Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan and President of the Council of State and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez who stand in the 4th and 5th places from right, respectively (Photo: VNA)

- Ho Chi Minh City is ready to set up a joint working group with Cuba to fuel up bilateral trade and investment, said Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan.Nhan made the statement during a meeting with President of the Council of State and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez on November 10.Welcoming the Cuban leader’s trip to Vietnam’s southern largest economic hub, Nhan stressed that HCM City has been honoured to receive many delegations of high-ranking Cuban leaders.The city has been actively involved in the exchange of working delegations with Cuba in a bid to develop bilateral collaboration, particularly in investment, trade, and tourism, he noted.Nhan unveiled that local leaders have directed relevant departments and agencies to study measures to step up its trade and investment ties with Cuba for 2018 – 2019.HCM City wants to develop a long-term strong partnership with Cuba and is willing to work as an important bridge in realising pilot cooperation models between Vietnam and Cuba, he affirmed.Nhan suggested Cuban leaders create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese firms, including those from HCM City, to invest and operate in the country.For his part, Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed his impression about great socio-economic achievements Vietnam and HCM City have obtained recently. He said Cuba is learning from HCM City’s experiences in building a high-tech park and attracting foreign investment to serve its national development process.Cuba is willing to cooperate with Vietnam in its strong sectors like medicine and health, and wants to continue receiving assistance from the Southeast Asian country in agricultural development, he said.Earlier the same day, the Cuban leader visited HCM City’s Cu Chi Tunnels and Saigon Hi-tech Park.-VNA