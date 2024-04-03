Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan (L) and Cambodian Consul General Chan Sorykan (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City is willing to further strengthen multifaceted cooperation with Cambodian localities as desired by leaders and peoples of the two countries, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan.



In his April 3 visit to extend greetings to the staff of the Cambodian Consulate General in HCM City on the occasion of their traditional Chol Chnam Thmay festival, the official congratulated the Cambodian people on their achievements, expressing his belief that under the reign of King Norodom Sihamoni and the leadership of the National Assembly and the government, the country will continue to make greater accomplishments in the coming time.



Hoan emphasised that, based on the strong development of traditional friendship, good neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between Vietnam and Cambodia, HCM City always attaches importance to and does its best to preserve and promote the good relationship with Cambodia in general and its localities in particular, focusing on promoting economic, trade, and investment cooperation.



He promised to closely coordinate with the Consulate General to step up the good relationship between HCM City and Cambodian localities, contributing to strengthening the longstanding friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia.



Cambodian Consul General Chan Sorykan showed his gratitude for the support and close cooperation of the municipal authorities for his agency in recent times.



He affirmed he will make every effort to further promote the relationship between Cambodian localities and the Vietnamese southern metropolis, as well as between Cambodia and Vietnam in general, especially in the fields of trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges, following agreements between leaders and the common aspiration of the two peoples.



The diplomat said hope that the municipal authorities will continue supporting and creating favourable conditions for Cambodian and Vietnamese businesses to explore and promote trade and investment activities in each other's markets.

The two sides are preparing plans to organise conferences to promote investment cooperation in the real estate sector and trade exhibitions between HCM City and Cambodian localities, he said./.