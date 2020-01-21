HCM City: Lunar New Year’s Eve fireworks to be set off at 7 venues
Ho Chi Minh City will hold 15-minute fireworks displays at seven venues to welcome the Year of the Rat on Lunar New Year’s Eve (January 24).
Fireworks will be displayed at seven venues in HCM City on Lunar New Year’s Eve on January 24 (Photo: VNA)
Fireworks will be set off from the top of the Saigon River Tunnel (District 2) and the Landmark building in Vinhomes Central Park (Binh Thanh district).
The other shows will be held at Dam Sen Cultural Park (District 11), the National History and Culture Park (District 9), Ben Duoc Memorial Temple (Cu Chi district), the Can Gio stadium (Can Gio district), and the administrative centre in Nha Be district.
The displays will launch at midnight to welcome the first day of the Lunar New Year./.