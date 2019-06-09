A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City attracted 2.77 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first five months of 2019, up 49 percent year-on-year, reported the municipal People’s Committee.



There were 451 newly-licensed projects with a total capital of 472.16 million USD, up 22.6 percent in terms of the number and 9.2 percent in terms of the investment.



The real estate sector attracted the most capital with 46.7 percent, followed by science-technology (23.4 percent); retail and wholesale, automobile and motorbike repair (16.8 percent); manufacturing and processing (5.3 percent).



Up to 102 projects registered additional capital of 214 million USD, marking an annual rise of 27.5 percent in volume and 35.8 percent in value.



During the period, the city allowed more than 1,700 foreign investors to buy stakes in domestic firms with a combined value of 2.08 billion USD, up 33.3 percent in volume and 64.3 percent in value.



The total registered and additional capital of domestic enterprises surpassed 348.46 trillion VND (15.1 billion USD), up 4.6 percent year-on-year.-VNA