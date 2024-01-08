The HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority said of the sum, foreign investment reached 221 million USD, up 12.4% year-on-year, with 16 new projects worth over 63 million USD, and 32 others adjusting their investment capital by more than 157 million USD.

For domestic investment, the country’s southern biggest economic hub lured over 788 million USD, a year-on-year rise of 123.7%.

The HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority said administrative procedures have been reformed, adding it has also worked hard to remove obstacles to enterprises and promote investment, production and business.

Besides, the agency has regularly consulted with investors, and paid attention to attracting investment to supporting industries and big high-tech projects as well as.

Notably, ministries, centrally-run agencies and the city itself have stepped up the “one-stop-shop” mechanism, thus creating a healthy administrative environment to attract more investors./.

VNA